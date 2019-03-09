Several proposals get EFC nod

The Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) under Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia cleared several proposals on Friday.

These included a proposal by the Directorate of Training & Technical Education for construction of smart classrooms in NSUT campus in Dwarka at an estimated cost of ₹26.79 crore.

The building will be an SPS structure which can accommodate an additional 1,500 students, the government said in a statement.

₹202.12 crore for NSIT

A proposal for the construction of a building under Phase–IV in NSIT Campus, Sector-3, Dwarka at an estimated cost of ₹202.12 crore was also approved.

A Health and Family Welfare Department proposal for the construction of a building for establishing new blocks for medicine, maternity and advanced paediatric centre at Lok Nayak Hospital at an estimated cost of ₹533.91 crore also got nod. “Currently, Lok Nayak Hospital has 2,550 beds. Another 1,570 beds will be added by constructing the new blocks,” the statement added.

The EFC has also approved the construction of a sports hostel for school students at GP Block, Pitampura at an estimated cost of ₹77.62 crore.

“It will be first of its kind with state of the art sports training facility and residential facility for sportspersons,” the statement added.