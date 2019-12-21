Delhi

Several people gather outside Delhi Police HQ to demand release of those detained in Daryaganj

more-in

Several people gathered outside the Delhi Police Headquarters on Friday demanding the release of around 40 persons detained during a violent protest in Daryaganj.

According to the police, the protesters set ablaze a private car parked at Subhash Marg area, Daryaganj.The fire was immediately doused with water and fire extinguishers.

Most of them had come here from the India Gate and were raising slogans against the Delhi Police.

Umar Khalid, a former JNU student, demanded release of those detained.

Sara Javed Chawla, a Delhi University student, said they will continue to stand outside the Police Headquarters till the detainees are released.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 3:20:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/several-people-gather-outside-delhi-police-hq-to-demand-release-of-those-detained-in-daryaganj/article30363442.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY