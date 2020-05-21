Several opportunities identified during videoconference at Chandigarh

GURUGRAM

21 May 2020 00:16 IST

It was chaired by Haryana CM and United States India Business Council chief

A large number of opportunities, including promotion of home healthcare, transition of automobile component manufacturing to aerospace machinery manufacturing and use of transformational technology like 5-G, Edge, Artificial Intelligence were identified during a videoconference at Chandigarh on Tuesday. It was jointly chaired by Haryana CM Manohar Lal and United States India Business Council president Nisha Biswal. Mr. Lal assured that the government would facilitate all investment that may come to Haryana as a result of the discussion. He tasked Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation’s Managing Director Anurag Aggarwal to follow up with individual companies through Virtual Web Desk already set up.

While sharing that has been uniquely local in Haryana, the Chief Minister said that the state government had used the lockdown period for introducing many reforms. From March to May, the government set up three new departments — Department of MSMEs, Department of Housing for All and Department of Citizen Resources Information. Also, to address the concern of high land prices, the government has added a new investor-friendly element of land allotment for manufacturing units on lease basis, said Mr. Lal.

The meeting was attended by the top management of more than 60 prominent US companies, including Boeing, Coca Cola, Baxter, Walmart, Stryker, Master Card, Troy Corporation, GE and Intel.

