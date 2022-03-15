Several Haryana leaders join AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said that several leaders from Haryana have joined the party, including BJP’s former Haryana executive member and MLA Umesh Agarwal, former Minister Balbir Singh Saini, and Congress leader and former Minister Bijendra Singh.

“After Punjab elections, people across the country are feeling an undercurrent of change. Haryana, which is placed between Delhi and Punjab, wants change to happen there too,” said AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta.

Mr. Agarwal, had won the 2014 election from the Gurugram seat with the highest margin in the State that year, but was denied a ticket by the BJP in 2019.