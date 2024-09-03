Several fall ill in Noida housing society, residents suspect water contamination

Several residents, mostly children, of a Noida Extension group housing society have taken ill, with residents suspecting water contamination as the cause.

Raj Kumar, a media professional and resident of Supertech Ecovillage 2, said the issue came to light when residents were discussing water shortage on a WhatsApp group on Monday (September 2, 2024) evening.

"One resident mentioned that his child had diarrhea and vomiting. Soon after, another resident reported the same symptoms in their child, and more people began sharing similar experiences. It quickly became evident that hundreds of residents had fallen ill," Mr. Kumar told PTI.

Another resident, Ashish Srivastava, suggested that water contamination might be the cause, as the society's water tanks were cleaned a few days ago.

"Water is the common factor in all households. A local doctor in the society's mart, who was approached by several families, confirmed infections among the patients," Mr. Srivastava said.

While society residents claim the number of affected individuals exceeds 100, the local health department said it is yet to determine the exact figure and the cause of the illnesses.

"Our teams are currently at the society for inspection and to address the complaints. Health teams also visited the society last night after we began receiving reports from there. I have requested a report from the teams, and once I receive it, the situation will be clearer," Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sunil Sharma told PTI on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) morning.

Dr. Sharma added that the exact number of ill individuals is not yet confirmed.

Supertech Ecovillage 2 is one of the largest group housing societies in Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida West. It has around 20 high-rise towers, each with approximately 150 flats.

