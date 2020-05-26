Several domestic flights from IGI cancelled

NEW DELHI

26 May 2020 00:02 IST

Many flyers stranded as some States impose curbs; officials ensure adherence to safety guidelines

Domestic operations resumed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Monday — after being suspended for two months — with 118 departures and 125 arrivals scheduled. Several, flights, however, were canceled at the last minute as many States implemented restrictions on air travel.

In particular, passengers traveling to Kolkata and Mumbai had to return home after their flights were cancelled. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has requested flyers to stay in touch with their airlines for updated flight information.

“The first flight to take-off from Delhi was 6E 643 from Delhi to Pune at 4.45 a.m. and the first flight to land was SG8194 from Ahmedabad,” said DIAL. Airlines also asked passengers to check the rules that State governments had put in place at the destinations they were flying to regarding quarantine period and heath checks.

At IGIA, arriving passengers were not screened and were allowed to exit immediately. Passengers arriving in Delhi said they were happy with the arrangements made by the airlines and care was being taken to ensure social distancing, and wearing of masks and face shields.

Nikhil Kumar, a student who traveled from Chennai to Delhi and was waiting to catch a connecting flight to Patna, said that the airlines disinfected his baggage, ensured social distancing and kept reminding people to wear their mask properly.

“But there were still some passengers who were not adhering to the guidelines despite the announcements... A group of labourers were on my flight who were ignorant of the risks and were not adhering to the norms. There needs to be a protocol on how to deal with such passengers,” Mr. Kumar added.

Many passengers said they were nervous about flying in the given situation but had no other option than to take the risk after being away from their home for so long.

Sofia, who was traveling with an infant, said: “I am terrified, especially for my baby, but there is an emergency and I have to fly to Bhopal. My child is too small to even wear a mask.”

Some passengers with connecting flights that had been canceled were left stranded at the airport.

Binay, who had been stuck in Ahmedabad for two months, said that he had first tried to get a ticked on a Shramik Special train to reach Kolkata. Not able to get a train ticket, he jumped at the chance to take a flight home when resumption of domestic services was announced.

He made it to Delhi but his connecting flight to Kolkata got cancelled. “There are no hotels available and I cannot afford one anyway. I do not have family or friends here. I am waiting to get either a refund or see when flights to Kolkata resume,” said Binay.

At the entry point of the terminal, CISF personnel were checking tickets from behind a glass screen to ensure there was no contact.

Airline operators were seen sanitising check-in baggage and helping people with the contact-less check-in process. Some travelers even purchased full plastic bodysuits from counters set up outside the terminal to ensure safer travel. There were also automatic sanitiser dispensers next to kiosks set up for self check-in.

Satish Chand, a cabbie waiting for passengers at the airport, said: “If I pick up passengers from here, I know that they have been screened and have been allowed to fly. Elsewhere in the city, there is not much work and you never know how safe it is.”