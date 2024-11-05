Several Delhi govt. schemes to tackle toxic air yet to take off

At least five schemes announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the past two years to mitigate air pollution are yet to be implemented, senior officials told The Hindu.

Some of the five programmes — using drones to study sources of air pollution, making pollution under control (PUC) certificates compulsory to buy fuel, engaging machines to clean roads and reduce dust, conducting workshops on ‘urban farming’, and developing 17 “world-class” city forests — are in various stages of the tender process while others are yet to be notified, said an official.

When asked about the cause for the delay in these projects, the Delhi government did not issue any response. However, AAP Delhi secretary Reena Gupta said, “The forest development and urban farming schemes, along with many other innovative schemes conceived by the Delhi government for the public, have been stopped by the Central government through its officials.”

Drone mapping

On September 25 this year, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the government would deploy drones to map sources of bad air in the city’s 13 pollution hotspots. So far, the Minister has supervised one pilot project, where drones were used to map pollution sources in Wazirabad, a hotspot, on October 25. An official said monitoring of all 13 hotspots using drones is unlikely to happen this year. “Tenders are being floated for private companies to operate the drones, but it will take more time,” said the official.

Cleaner roads

On January 28, 2023, then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a ₹2,388-crore plan for mechanised cleaning of the city’s roads as part of a larger “world-class transformation” project of the 1,400-km road network. In April, the Cabinet passed a proposal (split into two projects) to completely outsource the services to private companies for a period of seven to 10 years.

Through the first project, the government planned to engage 250 water sprinklers integrated with anti-smog guns and, through the second, it intended to deploy 70 mechanical road-sweeping machines integrated with 210 water sprinklers and anti-smog guns, along with 18 water tankers and 18 dumper trucks.

“The government’s initial plan was to release the funds to the PWD. But after objections were raised by the MCD, a decision was taken to give the money directly to the MCD,” an official said.

“But the plan got stuck as the MCD did not have a Standing Committee to approve it,” the official added.

The tender for the project is yet to be floated and the scheme is unlikely to be implemented this year, the official also said. “The government has released nearly ₹100 crore to the MCD, and the civic agency is in the process of engaging a consultant to complete the tendering process,” said the official.

On October 1, 2022, Mr. Rai announced that Delhi’s filling stations would not sell fuel to motorists without valid PUC certificates.

However, the plan was never notified. “Filing station owners had demanded that the government provide the security and manpower to check PUC certificates. Not much headway was made after it. A proposal for it was floated again this year, but it did not materialise,” an official said.

Other initiatives

In the 2022-23 budget, then Finance Minister Manish Sisodia had said that the government would launch a ‘Smart Urban Farming’ initiative in association with the Indian Agricultural Research Institute to increase the city’s green cover.

However, the plan has missed multiple deadlines.

In March 2022, Mr. Kejriwal said the government would develop 17 forests in the national capital spread across nearly 3,000 acres with “state-of-the-art” facilities.

The idea was to create spaces like New York’s Central Park, but the programme did not take off.