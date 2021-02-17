Several BJP leaders have joined AAP, claims party

Party says people are fed up with the corruption of BJP

Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said that several BJP leaders, including Santlal Chawaria and municipal corporation Sramik Sangh president J.P. Tonke joined the party.

“People are fed up with the corruption of BJP and that is why they are joining AAP. They will strengthen the party,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said. while welcoming the new members.

“Today is a very special day for AAP because various prominent faces are joining the party. Former BJP candidate and former Safai Karamchari Commission president Santlal Chawaria is joining AAP. His entire life is dedicated to the welfare of the poor safai karamcharis of Delhi. In the last election, he was a BJP candidate and received 34,000 votes. I am happy to announce that J.P. Tonke is also joining. He has been fighting for sanitation workers and for the Dalit community. Inderjeet Yadav, a senior RJD leader, is also joining the party,” Mr. Pathak said.

Rampant corruption

Mr. Chawaria said that the BJP has been ruling the municipal corporations for the last 15 years and they have done rampant corruption. “Today I have decided to join AAP because I have witnessed how the BJP is manipulating the funds released by the Kejriwal government as salaries of the sanitation workers are pending.”

Mr. Tonke said: “At one side, the Prime Minister shows off by washing the feet of sanitation workers but on the other, the’BJP does not really understand the pains of poor people."

Also, AAP held workers’ conference at Bawana ward, where party State president Gopal Rai, MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, civic body in-charge Durgesh Pathak and Azadpur Mandi Chairman Adil Ahmed Khan were present.

The by-election to five seats of the corporations will be held on February 28.