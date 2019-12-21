Seventeen metro stations shut amid stir

In a bid to restrict movement of those intending to participate in demonstrations against the amended Citizenship Act, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday closed 17 metro stations across the network following orders from the Delhi Police.

Over the past week, metro stations located near areas where protests have taken place were closed down by the authorities as part of security measures.

Jamia Milia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh on the Violet Line were closed for a couple of hours on Friday morning before they were reopened.

However, later in the day, in view of demonstrations in the Walled City, stations like Chawri Bazar on the Yellow Line, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, Janpath, Khan Market stations on the Violet Line and Pragati Maidan on the Blue Line were also closed for commuters.

No trains stopped at the stations during this period, the DMRC said.

Meanwhile, entry and exit to two metro stations in north-east Delhi, including Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur, Johri Enclave on the Pink Line and Dilshad Garden on the Red Line were also closed by authorities following demonstrations in the area.

Entry and exit to major transit stations like Rajiv Chowk, that connects the Yellow and Blue Lines, Kashmere Gate, which connects the Red, Yellow and Violet Lines and Central Secretariat, connecting the Yellow and Violet Line were also closed. However, interchange facility was available to commuters who were already on the metro network, officials said.

On Thursday, 19 metro stations, the highest ever to be closed at the same time across the Delhi metro network, were shut following protests across the city.

The DMRC said that “owing to sudden safety and security reasons” stations had to be “closed for a few hours this week”.