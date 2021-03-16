Seven women arrested for duping job aspirants

Accused ran fake placement agency

A gang of seven women, who were allegedly running a fake placement agency, were arrested for duping more than 150 people across India. They cheated victims on the pretext of providing them lucrative jobs in reputed airline companies, the police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Sushmita (26), Chhaya (21), Akansha Sharma (21), Pooja (21), Roshni (24), Rekha (23) and Jyoti (29) and efforts are being made to nab the absconding accused.

On Saturday evening, the police raided the first floor of a building in west Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar area where a fake job placement agency was being run through a call centre, they said. The accused promised people jobs in reputed government and private airlines, the police said.

DCP (West) Urvija Goel said that during investigation, it emerged that the accused sent bulk messages to random people that about “job openings” and provided a contact number.

“The victims were asked to transfer ₹2,500 for registration and an additional amount in the name of uniform, security and others. The accused had the details of victims. The police contacted several of them and they said they were duped by the accused,” she said.

The police said to have received a complaint via email from one of the victims stating that he was cheated of ₹32,000 by a gang with the same modus operandi.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to have cheated more than 150 people since September 1, 2020, the police said, adding that efforts are being taken to get in touch with other victims to register their complaints.

They have been booked under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant section of the Information Technology Act at Kirti Nagar police station, they added.

The police have recovered six phones, fake appointment letters and data of victims.