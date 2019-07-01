Seven severely injured in gas cylinder blast

Seven persons, including four minors, sustained serious burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at their home in Shahdara’s Vivek Vihar on Sunday, the police said.

Victims Ravi Ranjan (32), Babita (33) and Anshu Devi (30) sustained 99%, 45% and 90% burn injuries respectively. The children, identified as Lovely (9) and Gungun (7) suffered 95% and 80% injuries respectively, while Gupesh (3) and Altamas (2) sustained 85% burn injuries.

The incident happened on Sunday around 8.45 a.m. when a family member had lit the gas to make breakfast, the police said.

After receiving a call, fire officials rushed to the spot to initiate a rescue operation, the fire department said. Initial investigation has pointed towards a gas leak as the cause for the explosion.

The injured persons were rushed to GTB Hospital for treatment, they said.