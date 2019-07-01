Seven severely injured in gas cylinder blast

Seven persons, including four minors, sustained serious burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at their home in Shahdara’s Vivek Vihar on Sunday, the police said.
Victims Ravi Ranjan (32), Babita (33) and Anshu Devi (30) sustained 99%, 45% and 90% burn injuries respectively. The children, identified as Lovely (9) and Gungun (7) suffered 95% and 80% injuries respectively, while Gupesh (3) and Altamas (2) sustained 85% burn injuries.
The incident happened on Sunday around 8.45 a.m. when a family member had lit the gas to make breakfast, the police said.
After receiving a call, fire officials rushed to the spot to initiate a rescue operation, the fire department said. Initial investigation has pointed towards a gas leak as the cause for the explosion.
The injured persons were rushed to GTB Hospital for treatment, they said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor