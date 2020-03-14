Seven recover at Safdarjung Hospital, yet to be discharged

NEW DELHI

14 March 2020 01:35 IST

Out of 29 admitted, 15 have tested positive, 1 negative and reports of others are awaited

Safdarjung Hospital, which is treating a bulk of COVID-19 patients here in the Capital has reported that seven of the positive cases currently admitted in the hospital have recovered but are yet to be discharged. The hospital with 100 isolation beds for COVID-19 patients got another admission on Friday.

“A man who returned from Italy this week and was lodged at the Army’s quarantine facility in Manesar, Haryana, has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the medical protocol, he has been shifted to an isolation facility at Safdarjung Hospital for further medical examination and recovery,” said a senior Health Ministry official.

The man was among 83 people who returned from Italy on Wednesday. The group was moved to the Army’s quarantine facility at Manesar.

Safdarjung Hospital currently has 29 admitted cases, out of which 15 have tested positive, 1 negative and 11 reports are awaited.

“India has brought in several measures, including travel restrictions, suspension of visas and self-quarantine. Early establishment of surveillance of entry points and universal screening of passengers at airports and vessels at seaports, evacuation of Indian citizens from COVID-19-affected countries, adequate laboratory and quarantine facilities have contributed immensely towards containment and management of COVID-19 in the country,” said the official.

The Health Ministry has said that if a person shows any sign or symptom like fever, dry cough, difficulty in breathing etc., he or she should visit a doctor or dial the Ministry’s 24X7 helpline number, 011-23978046. “Remember to wear a mask before stepping out to see the doctor.

According to figures released by the Union Health Ministry, a total 11,71,061 passengers have been screened from 10,876 flights at 30 designated airports. Also, 3,062 passengers and 583 contacts were identified and referred to Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme or designated hospitals. A total of 42,296 passengers have been brought under community surveillance, out of which 2,559 were symptomatic and 522 hospitalised. As many as 25,504 passengers have been additionally screened at major and minor seaports, and more than 14 lakh people have been screened at land ports.