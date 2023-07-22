Seven people in Delhi arrested for using Chinese manja 

July 22, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - NEW DELHI

Two days after a seven-year-old girl died after her throat was slit by a Chinese manja in Paschim Vihar, the police arrested seven people for using the banned kite-flying strings. The police also seized from them 33 rolls of Chinese manja, which is made by coating powdered glass on synthetic strings.

Chinese manja was banned by the National Green Tribunal in the Capital in 2017.

In February this year, the Delhi High Court directed Delhi Police’s Crime Branch to investigate the manufacturing, sale, purchase and storage of illegal kite-flying strings in markets and shops here.