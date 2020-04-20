Seven more policemen test positive

Seven more policemen from two police stations in Central District have tested positive for COVID-19, an officer said on Monday.

A total of 11 personnel posted at the Chandi Mahal and Nabi Karim police stations are confirmed to have been infected till now.

Sanjay Bhatia, DCP (Central), said that after Chandni Mahal and Nabi Karim were declared containment zones, they had ordered compulsory testing of staff in both the police stations.

On Saturday, three personnel in Chandni Mahal police station and one in Nabi Karim had tested positive for the virus.

Following the results, the entire staff was quarantined and the police station was sealed. The personnel who tested negative have been ordered to work from Jama Masjid police station.

“Out of the total 80 police staff in Chandni Mahal, eight have tested positive. Three policemen in Nabi Karim have tested positive but reports of many personnel there is still awaited,” said Mr. Bhatia.