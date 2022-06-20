Seven more cases of dengue reported in Delhi

Seven cases of dengue were reported in the capital over the past week (till June 18), pushing the total number of cases in Delhi this season to 133, according to a civic report issued on Monday.

Out of the seven cases, five remained untraced after investigation. So far 84 dengue cases have been marked untraced this season.

While the caseload for the month of June currently stands at 22, each of the months this season has seen a recurring caseload in double digits — a first in the last five years.

Last season, over 2,900 cases of dengue remained untraced, while the total caseload stood at 9,613 and the death toll at 23 — the highest since 2015 when the city recorded 15,867 cases and 60 deaths.

With more than half of the cases remaining untraced after investigation, senior MCD officials said that the issue persists due to hospitals not collecting details of the infected patients, which makes it difficult for the civic body to track these cases.

The Capital has also recorded 22 cases of malaria this season (till June 18).