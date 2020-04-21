Delhi

Seven labourers on way to Bihar intercepted by police

A man cycles along a deserted road during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in New Delhi on April 12, 2020.

A man cycles along a deserted road during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in New Delhi on April 12, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The labourers said they wanted to go back to their village since they had no work here due to the ongoing lockdown

Seven labourers, who were trying to cross Delhi’s Jheel Khurd border on bicycles in an attempt to return to their village in Bihar amid the ongoing lockdown, were intercepted by the police on Monday night. The labourers were staying at a rented accommodation in Gadda colony in Sultanpur village in South Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri, they said.

“When intercepted by police, the labourers said they are residents of Madhubani, Bihar and wanted to go back to their village since they had no work here due to lockdown,” said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

When asked if they were facing any difficulty here, they stated they were getting food.

However, as they did not have any work due to lockdown, they wanted to go home, he said.

They were counselled by the police and were dropped to their rented accommodation and the beat staff has been briefed to keep a watch on them, he added.

Last Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the lockdown till May 3, saying it is very necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The country has been under lockdown since March 24.

