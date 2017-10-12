Seven injured as bus overturns in Alipur

Seven passengers sustained injuries when a private bus overturned in the early hours of Wednesday in Rohini’s Alipur. The police suspect the driver dozed off, leading to the mishap.

Passengers rescued

The incident was reported around 6 a.m. The bus, which was on its way from Amritsar to Patel Nagar, met with the accident near Bakhtawarpur after it hit the divider and overturned. Most passengers were asleep when the incident happened.

“Most of them managed to exit the bus from the broken windscreen, the others were rescued by passers-by,” said the police.

It was initially suspected that the accident happened due to the sudden appearance of a bike in front of the bus. However, the police suspect the driver dozed off. There were nearly 50 passengers in the bus at the time of the accident, the police said.

“The injured persons were taken to a hospital in Narela. Six of them were given first aid and discharged. One of them is still undergoing treatment,” said the officer. The bus was removed from the spot with the help of a crane and a case under Sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) was registered.