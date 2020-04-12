Delhi

Seven held for setting ablaze 3 night shelters

The night shelter which was set abalze on Saturday.  

No one was injured in the Saturday incident

Seven men have been arrested for allegedly setting ablaze three shelter homes near Kashmiri Gate, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at 6 p.m. on Saturday following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said, adding that no one was injured.

A case was registered under sections of rioting, assault on public servant and damage to public property, a senior officer said.

14-day custody

The arrested men have been sent to a 14-day judicial custody, the officer said, adding the people from the shelter homes are being shifted to other areas.

The police said the accused were among the people who created ruckus earlier in the day over the death of a man, who stayed in one of the shelter homes.

The man had allegedly jumped into the Yamuna on Friday after hewas asked to maintain social distance while standing in a queue for getting food. A body was recovered from the river on Saturday morning.

A day before the fire incident, the residents at the shelter and civil defence volunteers clashed over “food distribution”.

Coronavirus
