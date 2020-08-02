Seven held for robbing jewellery shop

The Delhi police on Saturday said that seven people were arrested for allegedly robbing a jewellery shop in Dwarka. The accused had allegedly planned a heist on Id-ul-Zuha in Chandni Chowk, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that the accused have been identified as Govind alias Dabbu, Dileep, Aakash, Gandharv alias Sunny, Amit Shukla, Raju alias Mustafa and Vijay Kamal.

The police said that they received information on Thursday that armed criminals have robbed a jewellery shop in Uttam Nagar on gunpoint. The shop owner said that the robbers took 750 gm of gold, 15 kg silver, ₹1.33 lakh cash and mobile phones.

Phone leads to clues

During investigation, the police found a phone which was accidentally dropped by one of the accused. This gave the team clues for other accused persons who were then apprehended and interrogated. All seven were arrested on Friday, the police said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that they are all friends and were overconfident that the police would not be able to trace them. “On sustained interrogation, it was disclosed that they had planned to carry out a big robbery in Chandni Chowk on Id,” Mr. Alphonse said.