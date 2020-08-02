Seven held for robbing jewellery shop

The Delhi police on Saturday said that seven people were arrested for allegedly robbing a jewellery shop in Dwarka. The accused had allegedly planned a heist on Id-ul-Zuha in Chandni Chowk, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that the accused have been identified as Govind alias Dabbu, Dileep, Aakash, Gandharv alias Sunny, Amit Shukla, Raju alias Mustafa and Vijay Kamal.
The police said that they received information on Thursday that armed criminals have robbed a jewellery shop in Uttam Nagar on gunpoint. The shop owner said that the robbers took 750 gm of gold, 15 kg silver, ₹1.33 lakh cash and mobile phones.
Phone leads to clues
During investigation, the police found a phone which was accidentally dropped by one of the accused. This gave the team clues for other accused persons who were then apprehended and interrogated. All seven were arrested on Friday, the police said.
During interrogation, it was revealed that they are all friends and were overconfident that the police would not be able to trace them. “On sustained interrogation, it was disclosed that they had planned to carry out a big robbery in Chandni Chowk on Id,” Mr. Alphonse said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath