Seven held for making extortion call to businessman

New Delhi

17 June 2020 22:49 IST

Accused, who are members of Bhinda gang, demanded ₹1 crore from him

Seven members of the Bhinda gang were arrested for allegedly making an extortion call to a Delhi-based businessman and demanding ₹1 crore, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Jai Dixit (22), Mandeep Singh (25) Raman Singh (26), Praveen Kumar (31), Rajeev (26), Akash, all residents of Najafgarh and Naveen Kumar (30), a resident of Nangli Sakrawati Village, they said.

On June 9, a businessman lodged a complaint at Vikaspuri police station saying that he received a call and the caller introduced himself as Satender alias Bhinda from Tihar Jail. The caller demanded a ransom of ₹1 crore and threatened that he and his family members would face dire consequences if the amount is not paid, a senior police officer said.

Snatched SIM

“During investigation, it was revealed that the call was made from a SIM card, which was snatched from Baba Haridas Nagar. The SIM was recovered from the possession of Akash, who disclosed that he got it from Praveen Kumar and Rajeev,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

On his instance, Praveen and Rajeev were also arrested. Praveen, a snatcher from west Delhi, told the police that after snatching the mobile phones, he used to remove the SIM cards and pass it to Bhinda gang members, who used the cards for making ransom calls, the police said.

Praveen told the police that he gave the SIM card to his neighbour Jai Dixit, who is a member of Bhinda gang, the DCP said. Later, Dixit was arrested and he disclosed that Bhinda contacted him from jail through social media, provided the details of the victim and instructed him to make an extortion call by using his name. Bhinda sent audios to gang members for using them while making the call, Mr. Purohit said. Dixit contacted his other gang members — Mandeep, Naveen and Raman Singh — and chalked out the plan to extort money, the police said.

All the accused were arrested from different places and the mobile phone used to make the ransom call was recovered from Jai Vihar Nala near Nangli Sakrawati on Tuesday, the police said. Two pistols, seven live cartridges, five mobile phones and one bike were recovered from their possession, they added.