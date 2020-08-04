Seven Gurugram revenue dept. officials booked for flouting rules

Seven revenue department officials, including a tehsildar, have been booked in Gurugram for allegedly registering documents in “flagrant violation” of rules.

The accused were suspended on July 31 and registration of documents in the State have been stopped till August 15.

The seven were posted in different tehsils of the district and have been booked under Section 10 of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (HDRUA) Act, 1975, and on charges of cheating under the Indian Penal Code.

The FIRs are registered in different police stations at the behest of District Town Planner (Enforcement) R.S. Bhaat.

Those booked are tehsildar Bansil Lal and naib tehsildars — Deshraj, Dalbir Singh, Jagdish, Om Prakash, Jai Prakash and Hari Kishan. Om Prakash had recently retired.

“The following officials have been found to be guilty of flagrant violations of Section 7A of the HDRUA Act while registering documents as Sub-Registrar and Joint Sub-Registrar in Gurugram. I have been directed to lodge an FIR against the persons... based upon enquiry report of Divisional Commissioner, Gurugram,” said Mr. Bhaat in the FIRs.

1,200 documents

The accused officials had registered documents for properties falling under Section 7A of the Act without the mandatory “No Objection Certificates” from the Department of Town and Country Planning and Urban Local Bodies.

RTI activist Ramesh Yadav said around 1,200 documents were registered in the district in violation of the law in return for huge sums of money. Mr. Yadav said he had brought the scam to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner through a letter on June 10 and also given a complaint at the Chief Minister Window, a grievance redressal and monitoring system.

He alleged that documents for properties falling within the 900-metre radius of the Indian Air Force station in Chauma village were also registered. The registry of properties in the area is banned by the Supreme Court.

He also alleged anomalies in the action against the officials in the alleged scam.