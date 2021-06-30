Seven granted bail in Delhi riots case

Riots broke out in north-east Delhi in February 2020

New Delhi

30 June 2021 22:56 IST

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to seven accused persons in a murder case related to the north-east Delhi riots, noting that they “cannot be incarcerated till the conclusion of trial, which will take a lot of time and particularly considering the [COVID-19] pandemic”.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat while granting bail to the seven accused persons directed them not to leave the NCR without prior permission of the court. The court directed them not to tamper with any evidence or contact any witnesses.

“They shall attend the court on every date of hearing or as directed by court,” it said, adding, “Immediately after their release, they shall intimate the local SHO concerned of their mobile number which they shall be using after their release”.

The case related primarily to the murder of one Vinod Kumar near ICICI Bank, ATM Gali No.1, in Brahmpuri on February 24 last year. In all, 12 persons are accused in the case.

The accused persons — Sagir Ahmad, Naved Khan, Javed Khan, Arshad alias Sonu, Gulzar, Mohd. Imran and Chand Babu — were taken in custody between March 30 and October 7 last year.

The court noted that most of the accused have remained in custody for more than a year and other co-accused have already been granted bail. In the present case, the chargesheet has been filed and the investigation in relation to the accused persons has been completed.

“Considering the facts and circumstances, period of custody and on the issue of parity, the applications of all the seven accused persons are allowed,” the court said.