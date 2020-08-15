Seven ‘corona warriors’ to be invitees at Secretariat event

They belong to fields such as administration and medicine

The Delhi government has issued special invites to seven ‘corona warriors’ who have risked their lives in the line of helping virus-infected patients at an event to be held at the Delhi Secretariat on Independence Day.

“Due to their hard work, effort and dedication, timely treatment, food, and other relief materials could be provided to the affected people and the Delhi model was recognised all over the world,” the government said.

“The Delhi government has sent special invites to these corona warriors for the Independence Day programme in appreciation of their special contributions during the pandemic. The corona warriors will represent the people working in their fields during the event to be held tomorrow [Saturday],” it also said.

These individuals belong to fields of administration, medicine, nursing, police, civil defence and sanitation, the government said,

According to the government, the invitees include Rajeev Singh Parihar, ADM of the Central District, and the Nodal Officer on COVID duty. Dr. Hirdesh Kumar, a resident of Dwarka, who was posted at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH).

Among the other invitees are Sonu, a nursing officer at the Lok Nayak hospital, Delhi Police constable Pradeep Chauhan, a CATS ambulance driver at GTB Hospital Tej Bahadur, Civil Defence Volunteer Dina Nath Yadav, and supervisor of sanitation workers with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Ashok Kumar.

Low-key affair

Independence Day celebrations will be held at the Delhi Secretariat instead of the Chhatrasal Stadium this year in accordance with social distancing norms in the wake of pandemic, General Administration Minister Gopal Rai announced here on Wednesday.

A small function will be organised at the players building with 100 dignitaries, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Cabinet Ministers, and the Delhi High Court Chief Justice among the main invitees. Besides them, 70 MLAs, seven Lok Sabha MPs and three Rajya Sabha MPs, and the three MCD Mayors have also been invited.