Seven arrested in newborn trafficking case

Seven people, including five women, were arrested from Uttam Nagar area over trafficking of newborns on the pretext of adoption, the police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Bablu Shah, 28, Barkha, 28, Veena, 55, Madhu Sharma, 55, Jyoti, 32, Pawan, 45, and Salmi Devi.

DCP (Crime) Vichitra Veer said, on a tip-off, the police contacted the accused who agreed to provide a baby boy for ₹6.5 lakh. A police officer, posing as a decoy customer, settled a deal with the accused.

Initial payment was made and the baby was handed over to the customer, following which, five of them were arrested on July 8 after a trap was laid near an auto stand in Uttam Nagar. The baby was recovered as well. Other accomplices, Pawan and Simran, were also arrested a week later, the DCP said.

The police said, the gang would approach childless couples on the pretext of hassle-free adoption process.

Another accomplice, Qutubuddin, from Jharkhand would arrange and bring newborn babies from his State and hand it over to a middleman, who would further pass on the child to the clients. Qutubuddin is currently absconding, the DCP said.