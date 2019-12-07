Seven arrested for stealing luggage from trains

Seven people have been arrested from New Delhi railway station on the charge of theft on trains and stolen items worth ₹20 lakh were recovered from them, the police said on Friday.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the suspects, all residents of Begu Sarai in Bihar, had come to Delhi to commit thefts in trains and stayed in hotels in Paharganj, they said.

Pretending to be passengers, they used to board compartments of long-distance trains passing through New Delhi station. As the train started leaving the platform, they would get down with the stolen luggage. The accused also used to snatch handbags from passengers standing at the gates of compartments. They used to sell the stolen goods to their accomplices in Bihar.