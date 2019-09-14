Seven arrested for firing in air to welcome criminal

Seven persons, who had gathered to celebrate the return of a criminal from jail, have been arrested for allegedly firing in the air in Dwarka’s Mohan Garden, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that the accused have been identified as Rohit, Amit Maan, Kuldeep, Kashim, Ravi, Bablu Jha and Rajesh.

They were among the 40-50 people who had gathered and indulged in celebratory firing upon return of Gagan Dhingra of Mohan Garden, who was released on bail in an attempt to murder case on Wednesday, the police said.

Three fled

According to the police, an information was received on Wednesday around 11p.m. that people are firing in the air. They reached the spot and managed to arrest seven from the group while three, who were on a luxury bike, managed to flee. They were all associates of Dhingra, the police said, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.

During investigation, it was revealed that one of the accused Rohit, a resident of Mangol Puri, was released on bail the same day.

“After getting news of Dhingra’s release, his group members planned a get together and a warm welcome of Dhingra at his house in Mohan Garden. Rohit and others first went to Tihar Jail and then advanced to Dhingra’s house for his welcome. They then fired in the air,” Mr. Alphonse said.

The police said that all except Bablu, who works in a private hospital as Public Relations Officer, and Rajesh, a gym trainer, have previous criminal involvements.