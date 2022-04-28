Seven arrested after sex racket busted in Delhi

April 28, 2022 01:20 IST

Seven people were arrested for running a sex racket on the pretext of a spa and massage parlour in central Delhi’s East Patel Nagar, the police said on Wednesday. Huge quantity of objectionable obscene materials was also recovered from their possession..

Following a tip-off, the police conducted a raid on Tuesday at the spa parlour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On investigation, the DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said the main accused, Babita, and her husband Deepak were the mastermind behind the racket. “They used to employ girls in the spa. Later, after negotiation, they would send the girls to clients,” said Ms. Chauhan while explaining the gang’s modus operandi.

“A case has been registered under relevant section of Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act 1956 at Patel Nagar police station,” the DCP added.

This is a second such incident in the month. On April 11, the police had busted a sex racket at Azadpur. They rescued a 27-year-old victim from a parlour. The Delhi Commission for Women and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi swung into action to bust such rackets and cease unlicenced properties.