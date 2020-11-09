Seven arrested, 600 kg crackers seized

Delhi Police has arrested seven people and recovered around 600 kilograms of firecrackers during raids across the city, said a police officer on Sunday.

The arrests came days after Delhi government had announced a ban on firecrackers, including green crackers, in the Capital till November 30.

According to the police, seven cases were registered for allegedly selling crackers till Sunday.

“Police recovered 593.224 kg of crackers and arrested seven people. Also, eight cases were registered for bursting crackers and one person was arrested and one kilogram of fireworks recovered from him,” Additional PRO of Delhi Police, Anil Mittal said.

According to a senior police officer, information was received on Saturday regarding sale of firecrackers in Jaitpur. “Police conducted a raid during which one Santosh was found selling fireworks without any licence,” DCP (South East) R.P. Meena said.

Similarly, six others were arrested for sale of crackers, the police said.