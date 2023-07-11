ADVERTISEMENT

Settle the dispute like gentlemen, HC tells Kailash Gahlot, Vijender Gupta 

July 11, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has filed a defamation lawsuit against the BJP leader over the latter’s tweets claiming irregularities in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Delhi High Court on Monday urged Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and BJP MLA Vijender Gupta to explore the possibility of an amicable settlement. Mr. Gahlot has filed a defamation lawsuit against the BJP leader over the latter’s tweets claiming irregularities in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation. The court posted the hearing on the Minister’s petition to August 3.

A Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Gaurang Kanth, hearing the AAP leader’s appeal against a single judge order declining him interim relief in the matter, counselled the parties to settle the dispute like gentlemen.

“Put an end to it. These are elected representatives. These are honourable gentlemen,” the Bench said.

Mr. Gahlot had approached the High Court in 2021 with a civil defamation suit against the BJP MLA, seeking ₹5 crore in damages for making “scandalous” statements.

The Minister had argued that Mr. Gupta put out the tweets despite a high-powered committee giving a “clean chit” to Mr. Gahlot.

