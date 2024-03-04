GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Setback for Mahua Moitra as the Delhi HC dismisses plea in cash for query case

March 04, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Trinamool Congress Party leader Mahua Moitra

A file photo of Trinamool Congress Party leader Mahua Moitra | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra that requested the court to restrain Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai from making bribery allegations against her for asking questions in Parliament.

Justice Sachin Datta, who had reserved the verdict on the application for the interim relief by Ms. Moitra on December 20, rejected it on March 4.

ALSO READ
ED issues fresh summons to TMC leader Mahua Moitra in FEMA case

Ms. Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year after Mr. Dubey and Mr. Dehadrai alleged that she has taken bribe from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament.

Ms. Moitra has refuted the allegations levelled against her and termed the same as political vendetta. She later approached the HC with a defamation case against the two.

The two had also alleged that the former MP had given complete access to her online LS account to Mr. Hiranandani who issued the same to post Parliamentary questions of his liking.

