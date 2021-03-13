Set up panel to look into financial anomalies in DU colleges: Sisodia

It will probe how third quarter grants have been spent

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday directed the Directorate of Higher Education to set up an enquiry committee to look into alleged financial irregularities in 12 Delhi government-funded colleges of Delhi University. The Minister said that stringent action shall be taken against officials responsible, if irregularities are found.

“It has been brought to my notice that several Delhi government-funded colleges of Delhi University have not disbursed the salaries of teaching and non-teaching staffers from the grant-in-aid released for the third quarter of 2020-21. I have also come to know that many of the colleges have not submitted the utilisation certificates of the grant-in-aid given in the third quarter,” Mr. Sisodia said while ordering the probe.

Bid to avoid scrutiny

He added that if the colleges have not disbursed salaries, then questions need to be raised as to what they have done with the funds that were with the college and why colleges have not submitted utilisation certificates. “The non-submission of utilisation certificates seems to indicate financial irregularities. It seems like an attempt to avoid scrutiny and accountability,” he said.

The committee, Mr. Sisodia said, will include senior accounts functionaries to look into how the third quarter grants and existing surplus funds have been spent.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association, which had called for a university strike on the issue of non-payment of salaries in the 12 Delhi government colleges, said on Friday that Delhi government has now released the sanction letter of ₹82,79,79,507 under salary head and an amount of ₹9,50,90,500 under other heads.

“An emergent meeting of DUTA executive will be held to decide on our action programme,” DUTA president Rajib Ray said. DUTA has been on strike since Thursday over the issue.