Set up mechanism to ensure action against unauthorised construction: HC to MCD

November 30, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to set up a mechanism to ensure “systematic, transparent and even-handed” action against complaints of unauthorised construction.

In an order dated November 11, the court noted that each week it receives many cases accusing the civic body of taking no action regarding a particular construction despite several complaints being submitted.

It added that a case was filed in early November stating that the civic body took sealing action only with respect to the basement and second floor of a property in south Delhi’s Gulmohar Park, despite unauthorised construction found on the ground floor, mezzanine floor as well as the first floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a follow up hearing on November 10, the High Court ordered the MCD to file a further affidavit explaining the limited sealing. “The facts of the present case also raise some questions with regard to the manner in which complaints with regard to unauthorised construction are dealt with,” it remarked.

The court also asked the MCD to answer in its affidavit how people may file complaints of unauthorised construction activities and on what basis the civic body decides the action with respect to such complaints.

It sought to know about the mode for issuance of show-cause notices for sealing and/or demolition, how the identity of the proposed noticee is determined and what records are looked into for this purpose.

The High Court posted the case for further hearing on December 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.