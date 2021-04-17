Set up help desks in all hospitals, L-G directs officials at meeting

New Delhi

17 April 2021 00:31 IST

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday issued directions to the authorities concerned to strictly enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour in crowded places, appealing to the people to cooperate with government officials in this regard.

Mr. Baijal also directed that help desks to assist patients and their attendants at all city hospitals be set up as COVID cases continue to soar across the Capital.

The L-G issued these directions at a meeting to review the enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour and preparedness for implementing guidelines in this regard along with the Chief Secretary, the Delhi Police Commissioner, the Divisional Commissioner, MCD Commissioners and other senior officers concerned.

According to Raj Niwas, Mr. Baijal advised “targetted and aggressive” deployment and enforcement in areas where crowding occurs and asked that a temporal graph of outcomes be prepared in relation to peak hours.

He also asked the Chief Secretary to ensure the setting up of helplines that inform about the availability of beds in hospitals apart from displaying this information on government portals.

Concerted and coordinated efforts were required from all agencies and stakeholders to contain the existing surge in COVID cases, he added.