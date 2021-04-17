Delhi

Set up help desks in all hospitals, L-G directs officials at meeting

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday issued directions to the authorities concerned to strictly enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour in crowded places, appealing to the people to cooperate with government officials in this regard.

Mr. Baijal also directed that help desks to assist patients and their attendants at all city hospitals be set up as COVID cases continue to soar across the Capital.

The L-G issued these directions at a meeting to review the enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour and preparedness for implementing guidelines in this regard along with the Chief Secretary, the Delhi Police Commissioner, the Divisional Commissioner, MCD Commissioners and other senior officers concerned.

According to Raj Niwas, Mr. Baijal advised “targetted and aggressive” deployment and enforcement in areas where crowding occurs and asked that a temporal graph of outcomes be prepared in relation to peak hours.

He also asked the Chief Secretary to ensure the setting up of helplines that inform about the availability of beds in hospitals apart from displaying this information on government portals.

Concerted and coordinated efforts were required from all agencies and stakeholders to contain the existing surge in COVID cases, he added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2021 12:37:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/set-up-help-desks-in-all-hospitals-l-g-directs-officials-at-meeting/article34339766.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY