Set up govt. medicine centres: BJP

New Delhi

06 January 2022 01:12 IST

The BJP on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to set up at least one government medicine centre in each Assembly constituency, keeping in mind the black marketing of medicines and liquid medical oxygen seen during the second wave.

“During last year’s COVID wave, essential medicines were sold at 10 to 20 times above MRP,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor wrote.

