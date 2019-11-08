Set up basic facilities on e-ways: HC

The Delhi High Court has asked the National Highways Authority of India and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation to ensure that basic amenities are available on the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways.

The HC said that facilities such as toilets, petrol pumps, and emergency facilities should be maintained by the authorities.

The HC’s order came on a petition seeking facilities, including eateries, on the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal Expresswa and the Kundali-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway.