ADVERTISEMENT

Set ablaze by live-in partner, woman dies 10 days later

February 22, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

The police said that the arrested accused, Mohit, had set the victim, Chanchal, on fire 10 days ago after she confronted him over drugs

The Hindu Bureau

A woman succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS on Monday, 10 days after she was allegedly set on fire by her live-in partner in north-west Delhi following a dispute over him consuming drugs, the police said on Tuesday.

Mohit, who was arrested on Monday from Aman Vihar, had been living with the victim, Chanchal, for the past six years, they added.

According to a senior officer, the police was on February 11 informed by Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital about a woman admitted with severe burn injuries. A team reached the hospital, but found the woman unfit to record her statement, he added. She was moved to Safdarjung Hospital and then to AIIMS Trauma Centre for further treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police reached out to her family, who alleged that Chanchal, 28, had confronted Mohit on the night of February 10 after she found him taking drugs at his friend’s place.

In the ensuing fight, Mohit allegedly poured tarpaulin oil over her and set her ablaze, the family told the police. Based on the statement, a murder case has been registered at Aman Vihar police station.

The senior officer said that Chanchal, a resident of Balbir Vihar who worked in a footwear factory, had separated from her husband and since been living with Mohit, a driver. She has two children, one each from her husband and Mohit.

Vishal Goyal, Chanchal’s elder brother, said that she had revealed to him that Mohit would often abuse her physically and threaten her of dire consequences.

“I used to tell her to leave Mohit every time, but she would end up resolving the issue on her own,” he added.

Explaining the sequence of events on the fateful night, Vishal said, “Chanchal was told by a friend of hers that Mohit was consuming drugs near their house in Aman Vihar with his friend.”

“When Chanchal went to check, they had an argument, and Mohit set her on fire. She was the only sister among my four siblings. My family is in trauma.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / crime / murder

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US