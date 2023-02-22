Set ablaze by live-in partner, woman dies 10 days later

February 22, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

A woman succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS on Monday, 10 days after she was allegedly set on fire by her live-in partner in north-west Delhi following a dispute over him consuming drugs, the police said on Tuesday.

Mohit, who was arrested on Monday from Aman Vihar, had been living with the victim, Chanchal, for the past six years, they added.

According to a senior officer, the police was on February 11 informed by Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital about a woman admitted with severe burn injuries. A team reached the hospital, but found the woman unfit to record her statement, he added. She was moved to Safdarjung Hospital and then to AIIMS Trauma Centre for further treatment.

The police reached out to her family, who alleged that Chanchal, 28, had confronted Mohit on the night of February 10 after she found him taking drugs at his friend’s place.

In the ensuing fight, Mohit allegedly poured tarpaulin oil over her and set her ablaze, the family told the police. Based on the statement, a murder case has been registered at Aman Vihar police station.

The senior officer said that Chanchal, a resident of Balbir Vihar who worked in a footwear factory, had separated from her husband and since been living with Mohit, a driver. She has two children, one each from her husband and Mohit.

Vishal Goyal, Chanchal’s elder brother, said that she had revealed to him that Mohit would often abuse her physically and threaten her of dire consequences.

“I used to tell her to leave Mohit every time, but she would end up resolving the issue on her own,” he added.

Explaining the sequence of events on the fateful night, Vishal said, “Chanchal was told by a friend of hers that Mohit was consuming drugs near their house in Aman Vihar with his friend.”

“When Chanchal went to check, they had an argument, and Mohit set her on fire. She was the only sister among my four siblings. My family is in trauma.”

