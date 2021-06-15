‘Serving liquor in hotels, eateries not allowed yet’

New Delhi

15 June 2021 22:59 IST

The Capital is in the middle of its second week of unlocking but serving of alcohol in bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants has yet to be given nod by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the Excise department has clarified.

With a significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the city, liquor shops and restaurants that were closed as per DDMA order since April have reopened.

“Bars in the hotels, clubs and restaurants are not allowed to open till further orders,” stated a clarification issued by the Excise Department issued Monday. All liquor shops in markets, malls and market complexes (outside containment zones) are allowed to operate between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., it said. Delhi’s liquor vends had reopened on June 6.

The clarification was issued in view of queries related to serving alcohol in bars at hotels, clubs and restaurants after the govt. allowed restaurants to reopen from Monday.

Restaurants permitted to serve takeaways have now been allowed to run with 50% seating capacity on a trial basis till June 21. The DDMA, in its order on Sunday, had stated that markets and restaurants will be under close watch for strict implementation of COVID-appropriate behaviour and other guidelines. If cases start increasing in the city, restrictions may be clamped again, it said.

The DDMA also directed that liquor, pan, gutkha and tobacco should not be consumed in shops, malls, markets, market complexes, restaurants and other such places. A close watch and supervision will be maintained on the overall functioning of markets, market complexes, malls and restaurants by district magistrates, DCPs and other officers.

In case it is found that COVID-appropriate behaviour is not being followed and if cases start increasing in these places, they will be closed without any loss of time, the DDMA had cautioned.