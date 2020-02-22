Services to be curtailed on Delhi metro’s Yellow Line

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said that services on a stretch of the Yellow Line of the metro network will be curtailed from 9.30 p.m. on Saturday to 7.30 a.m. on Sunday owing to maintenance work.

“To undertake planned track maintenance work on the up line between Vishwavidyalaya to Kashmere Gate section, trains will be run on a single line after 9.30 p.m. till end of revenue services on February 22 and from the start of revenue services till 7.30 a.m. on Sunday,” the DMRC said in a statement issued.

To ensure seamless travel for commuters, the DMRC said, feeder buses will be deployed from Vishwavidyalaya to Kashmere Gate metro stations.

“Passengers can avail this service free of cost. The frequency of trains between Vishwavidyalaya and Kashmere Gate metro stations will be 15 minutes. Announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on the Yellow Line about destination of trains and respective platforms for changeover during this period,” the DMRC further said.