Delhi

Delhi metro: Services on Yellow Line to be curtailed on Jan. 29

Delhi Metro. File.

Delhi Metro. File.   | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

more-in

Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6:30 p.m., the DMRC said.

The DMRC on Monday said that services on the Yellow Line will be curtailed on January 29 due to the Beating Retreat ceremony. Services at Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat metro stations will not be available till 6.30 p.m. from 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. respectively.

“At Udyog Bhawan station, the services will not be available from 2 to 6.30 p.m. while it will not be available at Central Secretariat from 4 to 6.30 p.m. Also, entry and Exit at Central Secretariat station will be allowed from gate no 1 only from 2-4 PM while rest of the gates will remain closed during this period,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

However, interchange facility from Yellow Line to Violet Line (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at Central Secretariat station during this period. Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6:30 p.m., the DMRC said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 7:36:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/services-on-yellow-line-to-be-curtailed-on-jan-29/article30671927.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY