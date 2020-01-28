Delhi metro: Services on Yellow Line to be curtailed on Jan. 29

The DMRC on Monday said that services on the Yellow Line will be curtailed on January 29 due to the Beating Retreat ceremony. Services at Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat metro stations will not be available till 6.30 p.m. from 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. respectively.

“At Udyog Bhawan station, the services will not be available from 2 to 6.30 p.m. while it will not be available at Central Secretariat from 4 to 6.30 p.m. Also, entry and Exit at Central Secretariat station will be allowed from gate no 1 only from 2-4 PM while rest of the gates will remain closed during this period,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

However, interchange facility from Yellow Line to Violet Line (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at Central Secretariat station during this period. Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6:30 p.m., the DMRC said.

(With inputs from PTI)