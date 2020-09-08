Services on Blue, Pink lines to resume today

NEW DELHI

08 September 2020 22:59 IST

Metro ridership on Yellow Line witnesses slight rise on Day 2

The Delhi Metro is set to restart services on the Blue and Pink lines on Wednesday, after restarting services on the Yellow Line on September 7.

All three lines will function between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. and between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21 to Electronic City/Vaishali) is 65.35 km long and has 58 stations.

The Pink Line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) is 57.58 km long and has 38 stations. Both lines will be resuming operations after 171 days.

On Day 2 of the Yellow Line resuming services, ridership increased slightly with 17,600 passengers taking the metro till 8 p.m.

On the first day, roughly 15,500 commuters had taken the metro.

Over 1,200 smart cards were sold on Tuesday, compared to 1,115 on Monday.

“We will be running 66 trains on the Blue Line, performing around 478 train trips on September 9 and 10. Similarly, 27 trains with approximately 228 trips from Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and 13 trains with over 291 trips from Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake to Shiv Vihar sections of Pink line will be put into service on these two days,” the DMRC said.

Interchange stations

The Delhi Metro added that the reopening of the Blue and Pink lines will ensure availability of nine of the existing 28 interchange stations. The interchange stations that will open are Rajouri Garden (Blue Line & Pink Line), INA Delhi Haat (Yellow & Pink Line), Mayur Vihar Phase-I (Blue Line & Pink Line), Karkardooma (Blue Line & Pink Line), Rajiv Chowk (Blue Line & Yellow Line), Yamuna Bank (Blue Line 3 & 4), Anand Vihar ISBT (Blue Line & Pink Line), Azadpur (Pink Line & Yellow Line) and Sikanderpur (Yellow Line & Rapid Metro).

The Red Line (Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda); Green Line (Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig. Hosihar Singh); and Violet Line(Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) will resume services on September 10.

The Magenta Line, from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden; and Grey Line, from Dwarka to Najafgarh, will open on September 11.

The Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Dwarka Sector 21 will open on September 12.

“The entire Metro network will be made operational for passenger services throughout the day from September 12 onwards as it was before March 22 with all social distancing norms/guidelines to be followed by the passengers during the travel due to ongoing pandemic,” the DMRC said.