Services back to normal at AIIMS

New Delhi

17 December 2020 00:00 IST

Nurses’ union called off indefinite strike late on Tuesday

The services at AIIMS were back to normal on Wednesday, after the AIIMS Nurses’ Union called off indefinite strike late on Tuesday, according to hospital authorities.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court restrained the union from continuing their agitation, following which the union ended it. The union had gone on a sudden strike from Monday afternoon against the hospital’s alleged decision to hire nursing officers on contractual basis.

On Tuesday, families of many patients said they were left stranded without treatment because of the strike. “Services are back to normal and nurses are back to duty,” an AIIMS spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“From last night itself the nurses joined work and today [Wednesday] also everyone went to work,” said AIIMS Nurses’ Union president Harish Kumar Kajla. Mr. Kajla said though they are not on strike, they will keep the protest alive.

“Yesterday [Tuesday] we had a meeting and the administration has promised to hold regular meetings to discuss our demands,” he said. Mr. Kajla said that they will wait for the next High Court hearing on January 18 and take a call on how to go forward after it.

Last month, the nurses’ union had given a notice for strike from December 16 over an “anomaly” in their pay under the Sixth Central Pay Commission, because of which they are getting “paid less”.