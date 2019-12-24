Services affected on Blue Line

Services on the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line were affected on Monday following a technical snag. A weld fracture in a segment between Karol Bagh and Rajendra Place metro stations led to the delay, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
“These welds at times get fractured due to change in temperature or weather conditions and generally happen in the early morning hours. Monday’s defect was also noticed in the morning and accordingly it was safely secured as per the established norms and procedures,” the DMRC said. The trains were run at a restricted speed throughout the day between Rajiv Chowk and Rajendra Place metro stations, said officials.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.