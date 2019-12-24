Delhi

Services affected on Blue Line

Services on the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line were affected on Monday following a technical snag. A weld fracture in a segment between Karol Bagh and Rajendra Place metro stations led to the delay, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

“These welds at times get fractured due to change in temperature or weather conditions and generally happen in the early morning hours. Monday’s defect was also noticed in the morning and accordingly it was safely secured as per the established norms and procedures,” the DMRC said. The trains were run at a restricted speed throughout the day between Rajiv Chowk and Rajendra Place metro stations, said officials.

