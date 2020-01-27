Service medals for Fire Dept. officials on R-Day

In a first, 11 Delhi Fire Service officials, including director Atul Garg, were awarded medals for their work, on the occasion of Republic Day.

Mr. Garg and Deputy Chief Fire officer Virendra Singh were awarded service medals for distinguished services on Sunday. Divisional officer D.B. Mukherjee and Rajendra Atwal were awarded medals for meritorious service.

Assistant Divisional Officer Ashok Kumar Jaiswal and fireman Dharambir Singh were awarded for meritorious service as well.

While Assistant Divisional Officer Avtar Singh and fireman Vijender Pal Singh (posthumously) were awarded President’s fire service medals for gallantry for rescue operations in Parbat Industrial Area, Rohtak on May 31, 2017. Fireman Anil Kumar, and fire operators — Ram Kumar and Arvind Dagar — were awarded medals for gallantry for rescuing at least 13 people during an incident at Maksudadbad Industrial Area on October 27, 2017.