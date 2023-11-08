ADVERTISEMENT

Service engineer falls to his death at Delhi airport while repairing aircraft

November 08, 2023 03:39 am | Updated 03:39 am IST - New Delhi

The victim, Jeet Narayan Singh, was declared brought dead at the hospital on Monday night

The Hindu Bureau

A service engineer with Air India Engineering Services Ltd. (AIESL) died at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after falling from a height while repairing an aircraft at Terminal 3, the police said on Tuesday.

A senior officer said a PCR call was received on Monday late night from Manipal Hospital in Dwarka about the death of the victim, Jeet Narayan Singh, 56.

“During inquiry, it was learnt that the deceased was working in the night shift when he slipped off the stairs, fell to the ground and sustained head injuries,” the officer said.

The AIESL staff initially took him to Medanta Hospital and then to Manipal Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Crime and forensics team inspected the scene of the accident, the officer added.

AIESL is a government-owned maintenance, repair and overhaul company which was hived off before the privatisation of Air India in 2022.

