HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Service engineer falls to his death at Delhi airport while repairing aircraft

The victim, Jeet Narayan Singh, was declared brought dead at the hospital on Monday night

November 08, 2023 03:39 am | Updated 03:39 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A service engineer with Air India Engineering Services Ltd. (AIESL) died at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after falling from a height while repairing an aircraft at Terminal 3, the police said on Tuesday.

A senior officer said a PCR call was received on Monday late night from Manipal Hospital in Dwarka about the death of the victim, Jeet Narayan Singh, 56.

“During inquiry, it was learnt that the deceased was working in the night shift when he slipped off the stairs, fell to the ground and sustained head injuries,” the officer said.

The AIESL staff initially took him to Medanta Hospital and then to Manipal Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Crime and forensics team inspected the scene of the accident, the officer added.

AIESL is a government-owned maintenance, repair and overhaul company which was hived off before the privatisation of Air India in 2022.

Related Topics

Delhi / police / accident (general) / death

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.