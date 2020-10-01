Seroprevalence dips to 25% in Capital, HC told

‘Decline in North-West, Central districts’

The latest seroprevalence survey has found that the percentage of people in the Capital, who have antibodies against COVID-19, has reduced from 28.7% in August to 25.1% in September, the Delhi High Court was informed on Wednesday.

“The seroprevalence has declined in North-West and Central districts but has increased in West, South, North-East and East districts,” said the report, which was submitted to the court.

“Seroprevalence was found to be more in women during the three rounds of sero surveillance and least in the age group of 18-49 years, as compared to the age group of those below 18 years and those who are above 50 years,” it added.

The conclusion of the sero surveillance-3 report is that there is a need to enhance the focus on sample representativeness of the survey in Central, North-West and north districts. A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad took note of the report filed by the Delhi government.

Ramping up tests

During the hearing, it also noted that despite directions to ramp up tests through RT PCR, it was not done adequately. “As against the testing capacity of 15,000 through RT PCR and other similar tests per day available in Delhi, the actual number of testing being conducted through this mode is still floating around 11,000 tests per day on an average,” the Bench said.

The court has asked the Delhi government to submit its report by October 17, the next date of hearing.