Sero survey will take more time: Delhi Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that collection of blood samples for a serological survey being conducted in the city will take “one or two” more days than the earlier set deadline of August 5.
“Sero survey will take one or two extra days as there were Eid and Raksha Bandhan holidays in between. Last time it took 14 days, this time it is being done in about seven days. Around 15,000 samples will be taken,” Mr. Jain told the media.
On Tuesday, The Hindu had reported that though the survey started on Saturday, it will begin in three of the 11 districts only from Tuesday and that the survey will be completed by August 7.
During the serological survey, blood samples of random people from across the city will be taken, to check how many percent of them have developed antibodies against COVID-19.
The Minister also said that the city is better placed in the fight against COVID-19. “In terms of active cases, Delhi was in second place about one and a half months back and now it is in 14th position,” Mr. Jain said.
