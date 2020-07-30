‘Serial killer’ involved in over 50 murder cases held in Delhi

NEW DELHI

30 July 2020 00:00 IST

Devender Sharma had jumped parole six months ago; he also ran a kidney racket

An alleged ‘serial killer’ involved in over 50 murder cases has been arrested in Delhi, six months after he jumped parole in Jaipur.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rakesh Paweriya said Devender Kumar Sharma, an ayurvedic doctor, is convicted in several murder cases.

He had jumped parole in January while serving a sentence in Jaipur. He had been living in Delhi’s Baprola after marrying a widow.

He was apprehended on a tip-off, said the police.

Cheating cases

During interrogation, he allegedly shared chilling details of his criminal past and said he had been running a kidney racket and is involved in multiple cheating cases, apart from tens of murders of taxi and truck drivers.

Devender earned his Bachelors of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery in 1984 from Bihar, and ran a clinic in Jaipur for 11 years.

In 1994, he invested in a fuel company and was cheated of ₹11 lakh after which he started running a fake gas agency in Aligarh and came in contact with Raj, Udaiveer and Vedveer who allegedly committed thefts.

“These people started lifting LPG cylinders after killing truck drivers. They unloaded the cylinders in Devender’s fake agency,” Mr. Paweriya said.

In a parallel development, Devender also got involved in an inter-State kidney racket running through Jaipur, Ballabhgarh, Gurugram and a few other places.

In 2004, he was arrested in Gurugram in connection with the kidney racket.

“Devender claimed that from 1994 to 2004, he got more than 125 kidneys. He got around ₹5 lakh-₹7 Lakh per case,” said the police.

During the same period, Devender and his accomplices hired taxis from Jaipur to Aligarh. They killed the drivers after which they sold the vehicle in Kashganj or got it dismantled in Meerut.

Devender used to get ₹20,000-₹25,000 for each vehicle. “They used to dump bodies in Hazara Canal, Kashganj, which has crocodiles hence, there was no chance of retrieval of any body,” Mr. Paweriya added.

The police said that Devender has confessed to being involved in over 50 murders, however, media reports of that time show he was involved in 100-odd cases across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

He has been convicted in only 6-7 cases so far.

In Jaipur, he had been serving a life sentence in a murder case. He got parole after spending 16 years behind bars.