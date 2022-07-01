Septuagenarian stabbed to death by 17-year-old in Shahdara

July 01, 2022 21:47 IST

A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a septuagenarian to death after the latter shouted at him on Thursday, here in Shahdara’s Vishwas Nagar, officers said.

The police said the accused was under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said they received information on Thursday regarding a man who was lying injured on a street in the area, following which the police reached the spot and found the deceased’s body. He has been identified as 73-year-old Horam, a resident of Vishwas Nagar in Shahdara.

On Thursday, Horam had gone out for a walk at 4 a.m., the police said, adding that he had not been working for the last 20 years due to age-related ailments.

After scanning several CCTV footage, the police managed to apprehend the juvenile, who during the interrogation revealed that he was inebriated and stabbed the victim as he shouted at him for no reason, the DCP said.